Former Premier League boss Harry Redknapp has hit out at Manchester United’s business in the transfer window, insisting that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needed players for now and not tomorrow.

The Red Devils had a busy end to the transfer window, completing the signings of Alex Telles, Edinson Cavani, Amad Traore and Facundo Pellistri on deadline day.

Manchester United also added Netherlands international Donny van de Beek to their squad during the window, signing him from Ajax for around £35m.

🇺🇾 Another Uruguayan arrives at Old Trafford… ✍️ Welcome to #MUFC, Facundo Pellistri! — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 5, 2020

However, former Tottenham Hotspur manager Redknapp is largely unimpressed by the Old Trafford outfit’s business in the transfer window, which according to him saw them buy a mixed bag of players.

The 73-year-old explained that Solskjaer needed stars that will improve his team immediately and not young players for the future in the shape of Traore and Pellistri and also stressed that long-term plans do not work in football.

“A very mixed bag [of players have been signed by Manchester United]“, Redknapp said on Sky Sports News.

“And Ole, he needs players for now, not tomorrow. There are no tomorrows, tomorrows are way off.

“You’d imagine ‘oh, they have got a five-year plan’, there are no five-year plans, there is a six-game plan in this game.

“You have a bad run of results, they are after you.

“We’ve seen it already this season. One or two clubs have spent money and it doesn’t take very long.

“A few bad results and you are under pressure, so he needs players for now, there is no long-term.“

Although the international transfer window slammed shut on Monday, Manchester United could be still in line to do more business, with the club linked with Watford’s Ismaila Sarr and the domestic transfer window still open.