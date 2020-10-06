Atalanta winger Amad Traore has revealed his delight at his potential transfer to Manchester United in the coming months.

The 18-year-old winger has played just 24 minutes of Serie A football for Atalanta, but that has been enough for Manchester United to strike a deal for his transfer.

The Premier League giants have been scouting him for more than four years and believe that they have signed one of the biggest emerging talents of world football just before he explodes at first-team level.

View this post on Instagram I sogni si avverano!!!🛑🛑🛑🛑 A post shared by Amad diallo traore 🇨🇮 (@amadtraore79) on Oct 5, 2020 at 1:29pm PDT

Manchester United have agreed to pay a whopping fee of €25m and another €15m in add-ons and the winger will join the club in the January transfer window.

He has still to undergo a medical and get a work permit but Manchester United are confident that everything will be sorted out for Traore to move to Old Trafford in January.

And the winger is looking forward to the move to England and admitted that it is a dream to play for Manchester United.

The 18-year-old posted a version of himself in a Manchester United shirt on Instagram and wrote: “Dreams [do] come true.”

Parma had a deal agreed with Atalanta to sign him on loan.

But Atalanta informed them that it would not be happening and they had agreed on a deal to sell him to Manchester United.