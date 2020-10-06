Fulham new boy Tosin Adarabioyo has revealed that he felt it was the right time for him to leave his boyhood club Manchester City after sealing a deadline day deal to join the Cottagers.

Adarabioyo left his boyhood club Manchester City on transfer deadline day and made the short trip to the capital to join the Citizens’ Premier League rivals Fulham on a permanent deal that cost around £2m.

The centre-back has put pen to paper to a three-year deal at Craven Cottage, with the London club holding the option to extend the player’s stay for a further 12 months.

Adarabioyo, a Manchester City academy product, revealed that he felt the time was the right for him to leave the Manchester giants that have been his home since the age of five.

The 23-year-old, who found it hard to break through to Pep Guardiola’s first team, is excited at having taken the next step in his career and is hoping to rack up regular minutes in the top flight for the Cottagers.

“I’m very excited, very excited to get going and finally be playing Premier League football”, Adarabioyo told Fulham’s official site.

“I felt like the time was right to leave the [Manchester City] and push on.

“It was the right time in my career to move on and hopefully get a lot of Premier League games.”

Adarabioyo, who had been shipped off on loan spells at West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers while being on the books at Manchester City, departed the Etihad on a permanent basis after making eight first team appearances for the club.