Rangers boss Steven Gerrard insists the Gers wanted to bring in a dominant midfielder who can enhance the team and complement others and feels that is exactly what Bongani Zungu will do.

The Gers confirmed the signing of the South Africa international on a season-long loan deal on deadline day, making him their eighth signing of the summer.

The 27-year-old comes with a lot of experience, having represented South Africa’s most successful club, Mamelodi Sundowns, for three years between 2013 and 2016.

🗣️ @BonganiZungu08 is #RangersReady: “I really want the fans to be proud of my performances and will always give 100 per-cent for my new team. Rangers is a global club and I know there are already many supporters across Africa.” pic.twitter.com/U4GAHLEgsL — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) October 6, 2020

Praising the player’s physical abilities, Gerrard said that his team had been looking for a dominant midfielder and Zungu fits the bill.

In addition to that, Zungu will also enhance the depth of his midfield for the tough season ahead, Gerrard feels.

“Bongani fits the profile of player that adds further strength and depth to our midfield”, Gerrard told his club’s official site.

“We made it clear that we wanted a player who will enhance our squad and starting eleven. We believe Bongani does this.

“We wanted a dominant midfielder with the right profile who can enhance the team and complement other players we have.

“We have monitored this situation all summer and now feel it’s the right time.”

The Rangers manager also expressed his satisfaction with the work done by the club throughout the transfer window.

“Our board have been very supportive throughout the window with seven new signings.

“We believe we have a squad in place that will compete in all competitions, both domestically and in Europe.

“This is a pleasing transfer for us and we look forward to Bongani joining up with the squad.”

Zungu will be looking to hit the ground running in Scottish football, as he aims to make his mark in a light blue shirt.