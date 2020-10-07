Chelsea stars Antonio Rudiger and Fikayo Tomori will reassess their futures in January after seeing moves away from Stamford Bridge fail to materise before the international transfer window slammed shut, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Both centre-backs were linked with moves away from Chelsea, but the international window passed with the defenders still remaining on the books at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United were the only clubs that made firm moves for Rudiger, while Italian giants AC Milan and his former club Roma also registered interest.

Tomori was the subject of a last ditch loan bid by the Hammers but the young Englishman snubbed the offer and decided to stay put at Stamford Bridge and fight for his place under Blues boss Frank Lampard.

However, the futures of both players at Chelsea are still under the scanner and the Blues duo are now prepared to reassess their options during the January transfer window.

For the moment both players are staying put in London, but EFL clubs can still approach Chelsea for their services, with the domestic window open until 16th October.

Rudiger has entered the final two years of his contract at Stamford Bridge, while Tomori’s stint will run through until the summer of 2024.

The winter transfer window is just 12 weeks away however and the pair are ready to see what their respective situations are in January.