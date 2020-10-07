Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo believes confidence is playing a key role in Patrick Bamford making his mark in the Premier League this season.

There were question marks over Bamford’s ability to play in the Premier League, but despite signing Rodrigo, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa kept his faith in the former Chelsea man.

And the striker has repaid the faith by scoring three goals in the first three Premier League games and came close to scoring again in Leeds’ 1-1 draw against Manchester City at Elland Road last weekend.

Former Leeds star Matteo insisted that Bamford is looking confident and that has made all the difference to his performances this season in the Premier League.

He also believes Bamford brings a lot more to the Leeds team than just goals and feels if he can improve further in terms of his physicality, the striker will continue to excel in the top tier of English football.

Matteo wrote in his column for the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I spoke to Patrick Bamford the other day and he was all about confidence.

“It’s so important in sport; it’s everything in football. Bamford is in a good place, enjoying his football and he has three goals already which helps.

“He might have added to that against City but sometimes, for a striker, it’s about what you do for the team and he always brings something, like his flick-on for Rodrigo’s headed chance.

“He brings a bit more than just scoring goals, does the hard yards that some strikers don’t seem to want to do and he brings others into the play.

“I think if there was something he could work on it’s physicality but we’ve seen already that he’s improved in that area; he’s not scared to be more physical with defenders and he can be that presence.”

The 27-year-old is likely to continue to lead the line for Leeds when they host Wolves at Elland Road after the international break.