Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker has admitted that he finds the way Leeds United play the game to be strange, but has no doubt the system employed by the Whites works.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites squared off against the Citizens at Elland Road at the weekend in the Premier League, with both teams splitting the points after playing out a 1-1 draw.

The gloriously chaotic encounter saw end-to-end action as Bielsa’s men matched Pep Guardiola’s side with intensity and pressure throughout the 90 minutes.

Walker revealed that he was left spellbound after getting a taste of ‘Bielsa ball’, lauding the style of play employed by the Argentine as weird but unbelievably good.

The full-back expressed his strong belief that Leeds have been able to carry over the same style that enabled them to gain a stranglehold over the Championship into the top flight, while maintaining its effectiveness despite facing better opposition.

“Leeds, I promise you, it is the weirdest game”, Walker said on ITV.

“It is like basketball.

“Seriously I could not believe it.

“Say Raheem [Sterling] was playing on the left and he goes over to the right, their right-back is going over to the right with him.

“It is incredible, it is incredible.

“But I think they have got a system that works and to achieve what they have achieved in the Championship and then coming up and doing it in the Premier League as well.”

Leeds and Manchester City will lock horns again in the Premier League with the reverse fixture at the Etihad pencilled in for 10th April.