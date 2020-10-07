Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic remains hopeful that he can prove to Reds boss Jurgen Klopp that he has a long-term future at the club, according to The Athletic.

The Serbia international was one of the players the Merseyside-based club were willing to sell to balance the books in the transfer window.

Liverpool were holding out for a fee of around £18m for Grujic and were also adamant that they would not sanction another loan move for him.

However, a loan approach from FC Porto on the final day of the Portuguese window saw the Reds have a change of heart and allow Grujic to move to Estadio do Dragao.

Despite being initially put up for sale by Liverpool, the midfielder is still hopeful that he can shine for Porto on loan and prove to Klopp that he has a long-term future at Anfield.

Grujic has been keen to play regularly after impressing in two EFL Cup games for Liverpool this season and could be in line to be a regular for Porto, who also possess Champions League football.

Midfielder Danilo Pereira leaving the Portuguese giants to join Paris Saint-Germain leaves a slot for the 24-year-old to go straight into at the Estadio do Dragao.

Grujic, who has three more years left on his contract with Liverpool, will be hoping to use his loan stint with Porto to force his way into Klopp’s plans for the future.