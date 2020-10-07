Manchester United midfielder Aliou Traore rejected an offer to join Marseille before agreeing to move to Caen in Ligue 2 on a loan deal.

The Premier League giants were keen to see Traore play regular first-team football and a loan deal for him was on the cards in the transfer window.

Following fielding a number of offers, Manchester United and Traore agreed on him joining Ligue 2 outfit Caen for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old has already made four appearances for Caen this season, but he could have easily joined a far bigger name in France in the summer.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Ligue 1 giants Marseille were also one of the clubs who wanted Traore on loan in recent months.

Marseille sporting director Pablo Longoria has been keeping tabs on Traore since his time at Paris Saint-Germain and considers the Manchester United man one of the best young midfielders in Europe at the moment.

Marseille were keen to sign him on loan, but after reflecting, the youngster rejected the offer from the Ligue 1 giants to move to Ligue 2.

He was convinced by the approach made by Caen and believed that he was likely to play more regular football in Ligue 2 than at Marseille.