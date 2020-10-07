Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton admits that the club’s new signings will have to wait to feel the full effect of turning out for the Bhoys on a European night in front of a packed Celtic Park.

The Scottish champions have been drawn in Group H in the Europa League, along with AC Milan, Sparta Prague and Lille, with the opening match of the group stage set to take place at Celtic Park on 22nd October.

With games currently being played behind closed doors, Celtic will be without the passionate backing they usually receive on a European night.

Bitton insists that it is unfortunate for the new signings, who will not get a feel of it and will have to wait until the moment when the fans are allowed inside the stadium.

“The big European nights at Celtic Park, that’s the nights where you want to play”, Bitton told the Celtic View.

“Those are the nights when you really feel the crowd, you really feel the power of this club.

“For the players who signed this summer, unfortunately, it’s different for them and they’ve been made to wait.

“Again, nobody expected us to be playing with no fans at this point in the season, but having qualified for the Europa League, we hope that at some point soon we can get fans back in to savour those atmospheric nights again.”

After being knocked out of the Champions League by virtue of their defeat in the qualifying rounds, the Bhoys secured a place in the group stages of the Europa League by beating Bosnian side FK Sarajevo.