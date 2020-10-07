Bournemouth have not had any contact for Everton and Crystal Palace target Joshua King so far, barring an attempt by Italian outfit Torino, according to the Sun.

King has been linked with a move away from Bournemouth throughout the window, but still remains on the books at the Vitality Stadium following the conclusion of the international transfer window on Monday.

However, EFL clubs still have until 16th October to do further business and King has been linked with Premier League outfits Everton and Crystal Palace, who see him as a potential recruit.

The Toffees are one man short in their attacking department with striker Moise Kean joining Paris Saint-Germain on loan, while Eagles boss Roy Hodgson is considering adding more firepower to his frontline.

But Bournemouth have not had any contact from any potential suitors barring an attempt by Italian side Torino, whose offer was knocked back by the Cherries on Sunday.

King has entered the final year of his contract and Bournemouth prefer to cash in on him rather than lose him on a free transfer, having already lost Ryan Fraser in that manner.

The Championship outfit are willing to part ways with the player for the right price, but are yet to receive any acceptable offers.

King made 26 appearances for Bournemouth in the top flight last season, chipping in with six goals and four assists, but ultimately failed to help his club from slipping down to the Championship.