Marseille new boy Michael Cuisance has broken his silence on his failed Leeds United move and insists from his side there was no medical issue at the club.

The Whites were on the cusp of snapping up the Frenchman from German champions Bayern Munich, but the deal suddenly broke down with the midfielder ultimately joining Ligue 1 outfit Marseille on loan.

It was claimed that Leeds pulled the plug on the move due to the results of Cuisance’s medical, with an old injury causing concern for the Premier League side.

Cuisance has broken his silence on the matter, insisting that from his side there was no issue with the medical and pointed to the fact that he passed his Marseille medical as evidence of the condition he is in.

The 21-year-old added that he was not at fault for the failed move to England and stressed that he feels in good shape.

When asked about his failed move to Leeds, Cuisance was quoted as saying by French outlet Foot Mercato: “There was no problem with the medical examination.

“I had one in Marseille and it went very well.

“There was no problem on my side.

“Afterwards, I don’t know more.

“Here I had one and I’m in good shape.”

Leeds ended the international transfer window without a new recruit to their midfield department, but could still seek out a fresh face from other EFL clubs with the domestic window open until 16th October and Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell being touted as a potential target.