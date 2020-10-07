Southampton considered making a move for Arsenal star Reiss Nelson before deciding to sign Theo Walcott on deadline day, according to The Athletic.

Walcott sealed a late loan move from Everton to Southampton in the final hours of deadline day, returning to St. Mary’s 16 years after he had left the club for Arsenal.

While both the player and the club will be hoping for a fruitful reunion this season, the 31-year-old was not the Saints’ only target as they looked to land a wide-man.

Among the possible options, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side considered Arsenal’s 20-year-old winger Nelson, but a move to sign the youngster did not go further than initial discussions.

Leicester’s now out-of-favour star Demarai Gray was also on Southampton’s list, but the club never came close to making a formal offer.

And it is unclear who else the St. Mary’s outfit considered in an attempt to strengthen their attacking options in the transfer window.

However, they ultimately turned their attention to Walcott, who was left out of Everton’s squad for two of their four Premier League games this season.

Southampton have not brought in Walcott to be a regular starter in Hasenhuttl’s side, but the winger is viewed as someone who could come off the bench and make an impact.

Although the Saints could be open to signing him on a free transfer when his contract with the Toffees come to an end next summer, such a possibility has not been discussed between the parties yet.