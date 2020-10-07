West Ham United loan star Olatunji Akinola has revealed that he is aiming to capitalise on his move to Leyton Orient to gain valuable first team experience to kick on to the next level.

Hammers starlet Akinola has made the short move to fellow Londoners Leyton Orient on a season long-loan deal that will see the defender remain at Brisbane Road until the end of the current season.

The 21-year-old centre-back has been an integral part of West Ham Under-23s, with over 50 appearances, and recently made his maiden first-team outing in the Hammers’ 5-1 pre-season win over Wycombe Wanderers.

Akinola revealed that he is aiming to make the most of his loan move to Orient as he is hoping to clock up regular first team minutes and utilise that experience to vault his own game to the next level.

The centre-back, who has been at the London Stadium since the age of 9, is eager to get started for Orient and help his team carve out a successful campaign in League Two.

“I’m a defender first and foremost, I like to make tackles and blocks, and get clean sheets – it’s what I pride myself on”, Akinola told Leyton Orient’s official site.

“I feel like this is the perfect opportunity for me to kick on to the next level.

“We’ve played about four or five games in our league and in the EFL Trophy, so I’m fit and raring to go.

“I’ve played under 23 football for a while, but this is the challenge I need, challenging every Tuesday and Saturday for three points.”

Akinola could be in line to make his debut for boss Ross Embleton’s O’s when they travel to Barrow on Saturday afternoon.