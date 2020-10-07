Aston Villa new boy Emiliano Martinez has conceded that the moment he realised he was not certain to start Arsenal’s first game of the season he made a final decision to leave the Gunners.

Martinez won hearts with his performances last season in Bernd Leno’s absence and played a pivotal role in Arsenal winning the FA Cup.

The Argentine even started in the Community Shield game but with Leno fit to play, he was likely to fall down the pecking order had he stayed at the Emirates Stadium.

Aston Villa were already in advanced negotiations to sign him even before the Community Shield game but the final decision was not made.

And Martinez conceded that once he realised that despite performing he was not guaranteed to start in Arsenal’s first game of the season, he decided to leave the Gunners.

He is proud of the fight he showed over the years at Arsenal but insisted that his story with the club was over.

“I thought if I played well that game [Community Shield], I would be No 1, but afterwards it still wasn’t clear who was going to start in the league”, the goalkeeper told the Independent.

“I was told that there was a 95 per cent chance I would start against Fulham [on the first day of the season], but I just thought, ‘why not 100 per cent?’ Something didn’t feel right.

“Everyone wanted me to stay, but that’s when I decided to go.

“I wasn’t upset or emotional, I was proud I did it.

“When I arrived at Arsenal [in 2010], there were nine goalkeepers in front of me.

“Every year I had to prove myself, but I left as No 1.

“That was my story done there.”

Martinez has already made a difference at Aston Villa and is the definitive first choice in Dean Smith’s team.