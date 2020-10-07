Lyon striker Moussa Dembele was a priority target for Tottenham Hotspur in the recently concluded international transfer window, but the French giants were not interested in loaning him out.

Tottenham signed striker Carlos Vinicius from Benfica on a loan deal with an option to buy towards the end of the window.

Spurs are hopeful that the 25-year-old Brazilian will act as a solid option behind Harry Kane this season but he was not their top target.

The north London club had a number of other players on their shortlist and, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Lyon’s Dembele was the one they really wanted.

The Frenchman was their top priority and it has been claimed that they approached Lyon to sign him on an initial loan.

However, the Ligue 1 giants were in no mood for a loan deal and were only prepared to accept a permanent transfer for a big fee.

Lyon were also willing to let a number of other players go before they would have sanctioned an exit for Dembele..

Tottenham shifted their gaze towards other targets and signed Vinicius from Benfica on terms that favoured the north London club.

Dembele has been prepared to move on from Lyon, but he is said to have agreed to stay at the club for one more season.