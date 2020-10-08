Aston Villa have been tipped to look for a striker in the Championship before the domestic transfer window slams shut next week.

The Villans have shown ambition in the market after just surviving in the Premier League last season and signed as many as five players.

They paid a club record fee to sign Ollie Watkins from Brentford and brought in Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Martinez and Matty Cash before signing Ross Barkley on loan from Chelsea.

Aston Villa did not make a signing on international deadline day, but the club are looking to do more business within England before next week.

Dean Smith is tipped to want to bring in a striker for cover and it has been claimed that Aston Villa are looking at options in the Championship.

The Villans can sign players from the Championship and the lower leagues as the domestic window will only close on 16th October.

They did try to sign Josh King from Bournemouth before the international deadline, but it is unclear whether they will revive their interest in him.

West Ham are in talks to sign the Norwegian and it is unclear whether the Villans are open to spending significant money on a back-up striker in the coming week.