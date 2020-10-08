Celtic midfielder Scott Robertson has expressed his strong belief that Gillingham have the quality to push for a playoff place in League One if they can build on their good start to the season.

The Celtic starlet has made the switch into English football on a loan basis and is playing under Celtic fan Steve Evans at Gillingham.

Robertson has already featured in three of Gillingham’s League One matches, helping his team earn seven points from their four games.

The Kent outfit are currently sixth in the League One table and Robertson believes his team have the quality to push for a playoff spot as the season unfolds.

Robertson concedes the league campaign is still in its infancy, but is confident that if the Gills are able to build upon their good start, they will not be far off from having a shot at promotion to the Championship.

“My personal ambition is just to keep starting and keep getting better, but we as a group of players think we can push for the playoff places”, Robertson told The Athletic.

“We don’t think that’s unrealistic at all.

“We’ve made a good start against good teams, and if we keep picking up the points when the season comes to an end we’ll hopefully be there.”

Gillingham are set to host Oxford United in their next league outing at the weekend and Robertson will once again hope to be among the names in Gills boss Evans’ squad.