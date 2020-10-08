Everton hitman Dominic Calvert Lewin has revealed that the presence of assistant Duncan Ferguson at Goodison Park has been invaluable to his development at the club.

Calvert-Lewin arrived at Goodison Park in the summer of 2016 from Sheffield United and has risen to become Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti’s sharpest arrow in the Merseyside giants’ attacking line, exploding with nine goals in six outings this term.

Ferguson, with 256 outings at Everton during his playing days, has been part of the Toffees coaching staff since 2014, while later becoming the caretaker manager at Goodison Park for a brief stint, and has assisted Ancelotti since the Italian arrived at the club.

Calvert-Lewin revealed that Ferguson has been invaluable to his development as having the former Toffees star to look up to as a young striker has helped him grow as a player.

“As a young boy joining Everton and to have him there and, to have someone that has been there and done it at Everton already to be able to bounce my opinions and stuff off him, like I said it has been invaluable and I could not thank him enough”, Calvert-Lewin told Everton TV.

“Over the years it has been crucial for me.”

The Everton hitman added that he shares a great personal relationship with the 48-year-old and see him as someone who always has his back through thick and thin.

“He kind of knows me well enough now to know when I kind of need maybe an arm around me, or a little pointer here and there, and I can do exactly the same and go to him and say ’Hey Duncan what do you think on this’ and he will give me his honest opinion.

“Which is invaluable for me.”

Calvert-Lewin’s senior England debut now awaits as the striker has been called up to Gareth Southgate’s squad for the Three Lions’ upcoming matches against Wales, Belgium and Denmark.