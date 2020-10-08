West Ham United will have to pay between £10m and £15m if they want to sign Josh King from Bournemouth before the domestic transfer window closes, according to the Evening Standard.

Despite the closure of the international transfer window, Premier League sides have another bite of the transfer cherry as the domestic window runs until 16th October.

And Hammers boss David Moyes is pushing hard to land a new striker, with his eyes drawn to newly relegated Bournemouth.

West Ham have zeroed in on Bournemouth’s King and have opened talks with the player’s representatives over a potential swoop.

The Norwegian is keen on joining the Londoners as he wants to play in the Premier League this season.

However, West Ham are yet to reach an agreement with Bournemouth and it is claimed the Dorset outfit are willing to consider bids around the £10m to £15m mark.

King has played just 23 minutes as a substitute for Bournemouth this season and the Championship side are keen on cashing in if they are made an acceptable offer.

The Norwegian has entered the last year of his contract at the Vitality Stadium and it remains to be seen whether he will be a Premier League player before the domestic transfer deadline.