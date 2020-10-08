Sunderland midfielder Max Power is keen for the Black Cats to hit the ground running after the international break and feels there have been good signs for the side so far.

The Black Cats have had a positive start to the 2020/21 season in League One and sit fourth, having picked up eight points from four games, going unbeaten.

They are not in action this weekend and next take on Swindon Town, a day after the transfer window will have closed.

Power is keen to take the positives from every game Sunderland have played so far this season, but believes there is some fine tuning to do.

He makes no bones about the fact that it is important to lay down a marker early on in the league and is keen for his team to get stuck into a busy schedule after a weekend off.

“It is important early on in the season that you lay down a marker”, Power told his club’s official channel.

“I think coming away from all the games we have played, teams certainly know that we are certainly going to be a strong outfit this season.

“There have been good aspects in every game.

“We are sort of getting to that bit where we want to fine tune.

“We will have the break this weekend and then we have got a really busy schedule next month.

“We want to come back and hit the ground running and try to get into that top two.”

Sunderland have a whopping five games left in October, with meetings against Swindon, Crewe Alexandra, Portsmouth, Rochdale and Gillingham.