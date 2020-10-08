Swansea City striker and Brighton loan star Viktor Gyokeres has expressed his admiration for Sweden legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The 22-year-old joined Championship club Swansea on loan from Premier League side Brighton in the transfer window and was involved against Millwall earlier this month.

Gyokeres is delighted to be in the position he is now and is grateful to his family for everything they have done for him and the support they have given him.

Apart from his family, the Sweden international also draws inspiration from 39-year-old Ibrahimovic, who is currently playing for AC Milan in Italy.

Gyokeres is clear in his admiration for how the striker has managed to succeed at every club he has played for and is still playing despite recently turning 39 years old.

“Of course I could not be where I am without my family and everything they have done for me“, Gyokeres was quoted as saying by Swansea’s official site.

“They are a big motivation for me. But, in terms of players I have looked up to, I would have to say Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“You just look at his career and all the clubs he has played for, he has succeeded at every one of them.

“Even now, he is still able to play and perform at such a high level, you have to admire that.

“He is as big a star as you can get in Sweden, he is someone to look up to.“

Gyokeres will be aiming to kick on at Swansea over the course of the season; he spent last term on loan in Germany at St Pauli, where he netted seven times in 28 games.