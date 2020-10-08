Everton hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin has revealed that his hunger to give the Toffees faithful the success they deserve is fuelling him every day to work harder.

The Toffees last won a major trophy in the 1994/95 season when they edged out Manchester United 1-0 to lift the FA Cup.

However, Everton are enjoying a blistering start to the 2020/21 season under boss Carlo Ancelotti, with the Merseyside outfit winning seven matches on the trot and Calvert-Lewin leading the line with nine goals in all competitions.

The 23-year-old revealed that he is hungry to give the Toffees faithful the success they deserve as he stressed that the pursuit of success on a personal level and for the club is driving him.

Calvert-Lewin is aware of the ethos of Everton, steeped in English football’s history, and recognises the responsibility to rise to the standards that are expected from all players that don the blue shirt.

“A club like Everton, and the history it has got and the size of the club, I can understand the fans’ frustration when we are not up their fighting for titles and cups and pushing on.”, Calvert-Lewin told Everton TV.

“So, for me as a player I am as hungry as ever to achieve things and achieve things for Everton.

“So, that is why I work hard every day because I want to win.”

The striker is the Premier League’s joint top scorer at the moment along with Tottenham Hotspur’s Heung-Min Son, with six strikes in four outings.