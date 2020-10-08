Leeds United have not paid much above £3m per player for each of their signings in the transfer window, with the club spreading the costs of the deals done to bring in fresh faces, according to The Athletic.

.

The newly promoted club made a splash in the transfer market over the international window and could even make further signings in the domestic window.

They have been lauded for their signings, and Leeds splashed the cash on top level additions and lavished in the region of £100m on fresh faces for head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

They have though been careful with their outings and have structured deals in such a way that their initial outlay per player is not far above £3m.

Fees and salaries are dependent upon appearances, retention and the club staying in the Premier League.

Leeds have budgeted to finish 17th in the Premier League and every place they finish above that mark will bring in £2m more than they have planned for.

It is also claimed that Leeds have a forward finance agreement in place.

Forward finance agreements allow clubs to borrow money based on future income, such as TV money.

Leeds could still make further additions before the domestic transfer window closes on 16th October, with signing a midfielder still on their radar.