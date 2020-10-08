Manchester United have left Sergio Romero, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo out of their Champions League squad, with new signing Facundo Pellistri making the B list.

The Red Devils were one of the busiest clubs on transfer deadline day and added Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles and Pellistri to their squad on the final day of the international transfer window.

Both Cavani and Telles have made it to their squad and the 18-year-old Pellistri is on the B list of players reserved for young stars, which also includes Mason Greenwood.

But there are senior members of the squad who have not made it to their Champions League squad for the group stage.

Romero’s name is missing, while defenders Rojo and Jones are also absent from the squad submitted to UEFA.

Manchester United were open to offers for Romero and Rojo, but the Argentine duo stayed at the club in the absence of concrete approaches.

Jones is currently out injured and is also a player Manchester United were keen to offload.

Manchester United have been placed in possibly the toughest group of the Champions League this season, with Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir.