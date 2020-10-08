AC Milan pressed the brakes on their pursuit of Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko after they signed Sandro Tonali in the just concluded transfer window.

Bakayoko completed a deadline day move to Napoli from Chelsea on a season-long loan with the Serie A giants having no option to buy.

The Frenchman has been reunited with Gennaro Gattuso who managed him at AC Milan but the midfielder’s first choice was to move to the San Siro.

AC Milan had an agreement in place with the player but did not agree a fee with Chelsea, who wanted the entire deal, including purchase option, to come to around €30m.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Bakayoko was no longer a priority for AC Milan after they managed to sign one of the hottest young prospects of Italy in Tonali last month.

The Rossoneri managed to beat off competition from some of the biggest names in Italy to secure a deal to sign the midfielder from Brescia.

Once Tonali was in the building, Bakayoko was no longer a necessity and they were unwilling to do a deal on Chelsea’s terms.

AC Milan are also keen to give an opportunity to Rade Krunic, a midfielder who arrived from Empoli last year.