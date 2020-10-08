Swindon Town coach Tommy Wright has confirmed his interest in signing Leeds United midfielder Robbie Gotts before next week’s domestic transfer deadline.

The 20-year-old midfielder has made one substitute appearance in the EFL Cup this season and Leeds are keen to see him go out on loan in the next week.

Gotts has been attracting interest from several clubs in the lower leagues ahead of next week’s transfer deadline and Swindon are one of the teams who are keen to sign him.

Wright confirmed the club’s interest in snapping up the midfielder on from Leeds and admits that he has seen the youngster play a number of times.

He conceded that they are interested in taking Gotts to Swindon, but believes that a number of other teams are also interested in the Leeds starlet.

Wright told the Swindon Advertiser: “I’ve watched Robbie quite a lot for Leeds – I know Leeds well having been there as a player.

“He’s a good young player.

“You can see me smiling as I say that. I’m not saying it’s definite, but there is a bit of interest there from our point of view.

“But I think there is quite a bit of interest from plenty of other clubs too in Robbie.”

A product of the Leeds academy, Gotts has three senior appearances under his belt for Whites.

Should he leave Leeds temporarily in the next week, it would be his first loan move away from the Yorkshire giants.