Former Rio Ave coach Jose Gomes has insisted that joining Tottenham Hotspur will turn out to be a good move for Carlos Vinicius and revealed how he thinks the Brazilian will help the Spurs team.

Tottenham have signed the 25-year-old striker from Benfica on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy next summer.

Spurs are hopeful that the Brazilian will turn out to be a good acquisition and will be a solid option to turn to in the absence of Harry Kane.

Gomes coached Vinicius at Rio Ave and also has experience of being a manager in English football, where he spent one season at Reading.

The former Rio Ave boss believes Vinicius will need time to get used to the physical nature of the Premier League, but believes he has attributes that a striker needs to excel in England.

He feels the move should be a win-win situation for both Tottenham and their new signing, and is clear about what Vinicius will bring.

“English football is very intense, and very demanding for strikers”, told The Athletic.

“But I think he will show what he can do.

“He will help the team — by holding up the ball, by finding space to get a shot off, by giving opposition centre-backs plenty to think about when he is near the area.

“It’s a good move for Vinicius and for Tottenham.

“This is a win-win for both parties.”

Vinicius scored 24 goals in 47 appearances for Benfica in all competitions last season.