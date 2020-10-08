Tottenham Hotspur have so far rebuffed interest from clubs in the Championship in winger Jack Clarke, according to football.london.

The winger spent the first half of last season on loan at Leeds United, while he then spent time at QPR in the second half of the campaign.

Clarke has been tipped to return to the Championship on loan before the domestic transfer window closes on 16th October and he has interest.

However, Clarke has impressed Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho on the training pitch and so far the club have rejected approaches from Championship sides.

It is claimed that Mourinho wants to let Clarke develop alongside Gareth Bale.

Spurs snapped up Bale on loan from Real Madrid and are keen to give Clarke an opportunity to learn from playing with the Welshman.

It is unclear how much playing time Clarke might receive if he stays at Tottenham though and all eyes will be on whether the club do accept a loan proposal from the Championship before the window shuts.

Mourinho might rethink whether to let Clarke go, but at present Tottenham are planning to keep hold of the winger and are likely to try to find him opportunities to feature whenever possible.