West Ham United are likely to try and sign a centre-back and a midfielder before next week’s domestic deadline, despite interest in Bournemouth striker Josh King, according to the Guardian.

The Hammers huffed and puffed to sign a centre-back towards the end of the international transfer window and were rejected by Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori on deadline day.

Premier League clubs can still sign players from EFL Clubs until 16th October and West Ham are looking to strengthen their squad in the next week.

The Hammers are in talks to sign King, but Bournemouth are still waiting for the Premier League club to make a concrete bid for him.

But West Ham are looking at other areas of their squad as well and signing a centre-back and a midfielder still remains a priority.

David Moyes has signed Vladimir Coufal from Slavia Prague, but he is desperate to bring in a centre-back as well.

The West Ham boss is looking at options in the Championship and he has had success signing players from the lower leagues.

The Hammers are also keen to bring in another central midfielder apart from doing a deal for King.