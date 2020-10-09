Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has conceded that he is not surprised by Mikel Arteta’s decision to keep Mesut Ozil out of the Gunners’ Europa League squad.

Ozil has not played for Arsenal since last season resumed in the summer and is firmly out of Arteta’s plans for the 2020/21 campaign.

He has not been part of the Arsenal squad at the start of the season and he was even left out of the Gunners’ Europa League squad when it was announced earlier in the week.

The attacking midfielder is the highest-paid player at Arsenal and still has a contract until the end of the season, but he is unlikely to play for the Gunners again.

Parlour admits that Arteta’s decision to omit Ozil from the Europa League squad was not a shock as the Arsenal manager is likely to favour giving youngsters a chance in the competition.

He believes players such as Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson are ahead of Ozil in the pecking order at the Emirates.

Asked if he was surprised to see Ozil not making the Europa League squad, the Arsenal legend said on talkSPORT: “No, not really.

“I think he has got young players now who have got in front of Mesut Ozil.

“People like Willock, Nelson and players like that, they are going to get a chance.

“They have made that big decision.

“They are still going to pay his wages but he is not going to be involved.”

Ozil has made it clear that he is determined to see out the rest of his contract at Arsenal.