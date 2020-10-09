Aston Villa and Everton are amongst several Premier League sides considering putting in a bid for Joshua King, but the Bournemouth striker is in no rush to decide his future, according to The Athletic.

Bournemouth’s relegation to the Championship means that King is one of the most desired strikers in English football due to Premier League sides being able to sign from EFL clubs until next Friday.

The Cherries are willing to sell King, who has entered the final year of his contract, for the right price.

Aston Villa, Everton, Fulham, West Brom, West Ham and Brighton & Hove Albion are all claimed to be considering moving for King.

The Norway international though is in no rush to make a decision and may even hold on until January, when he can sign a pre-contractual agreement with a non-English club.

King wants to play at the highest level, including in Europe, and is attracting interest from clubs in the Champions League.

The clock is ticking on King if he does want to leave Bournemouth before the domestic transfer window shuts.

King, who will turn 29 years old in January, joined Bournemouth from Blackburn Rovers in 2015 and, in addition to playing in England, has also turned out in Germany.