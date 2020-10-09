Celtic have tested the water over a potential swoop for Rodez striker Sory Doumbouya, it has been claimed in France.

Doumbouya, who plies his trade at Ligue 2 outfit Rodez, has put several clubs in Europe, on alert with Switzerland duo Basel and Sion keeping tabs on the player.

The 21-year-old has also popped up on Hoops boss Neil Lennon’s radar and it is claimed that Celtic are keeping an eye on his progress.

According to French outlet Actufoot, the Scottish champions have asked about the young hitman’s situation and are monitoring his development in France.

Doumbouya previously played for Ligue 1 side Dijon, but at the moment, he is part of Rodez’s B team, having joined last summer on an amateur contract.

Albian Ajeti added to Celtic’s striking options in the summer and has made an impressive start to life at Celtic Park, but Doumbouya could further bolster the Hoops as they attempt to win a tenth successive title.

Lennon is not short on striking options as along with Ajeti, Odsonne Edouard, Patryk Klimala and Leigh Griffiths are also at the Hoops boss’ disposal.

It remains to be seen whether Celtic will act up on their interest in the Guinean with the January transfer window just 12 weeks away.

Rodez currently sit 12th in Ligue 2 and Doumbouya will be hoping to make his mark for their senior team soon.