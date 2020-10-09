Todd Cantwell’s camp are pushing talk of a move to Leeds United, but the Whites do not appear desperate to land him, according to The Athletic.

Leeds failed to bring in a midfielder before the international transfer window closed on Monday, but can still move to sign players from the Championship.

They have been strongly linked with holding an interest in Norwich City midfielder Cantwell.

However, it is claimed that Cantwell’s camp have been pushing talk of a move to Leeds and while the Whites do rate him, they do not appear to be desperate to sign him.

Cantwell is keen to secure a return to the Premier League before the window closes on Friday, but it is far from clear that Leeds will move to snap him up.

Leeds were poised to sign midfielder Michael Cuisance from Bayern Munich, but pulled the plug on a deal due to the results of the Frenchman’s medical.

They focused on getting a deal for winger Raphinha over the line on deadline day.

Cantwell has made two appearances in the Championship for Norwich this season, featuring against Huddersfield Town and Preston North End.