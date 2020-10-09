Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has insisted that the Tractor Boys should focus on their own game and not worry about what their next League One opponents Blackpool have done over the transfer window.

The Suffolk giants travel to the Seasiders in their return to League One action after the midweek EFL Trophy victory over Gillingham.

Blackpool have revamped their squad over the window with no less than 15 additions, 12 of those on a permanent basis, but are yet to hit their stride in the league with the Lancashire outfit losing three of their four matches so far.

Lambert insists that his team should only focus on their own game and be prepared to give their best regardless of how Blackpool have bolstered their ranks during the transfer window.

The Scotsman conceded that he is expecting a tough game at Bloomfield Road, but is confident that his team can walk away with all three points if they can build upon their unbeaten start to the current league campaign.

“It’s a long journey, It’ll be a tough game”, Lambert told Ipswich’s official site.

“We have to look at our own guys and our own team regardless of who Blackpool have got.

“We know they’ve brought in a lot of players.

“We’ve started really well. We’ve only conceded one goal.

“We’re playing ever so well so I’m really happy with where we’re at.

“Hopefully we can go and have a good game on Saturday and try to win.”

Ipswich are currently third in the league table with ten points in four outings and will hope to take their winning streak to four games at Bloomfield Road.