Moise Kean, who is on loan at Paris Saint-Germain from Everton, is sure that he will have a wonderful experience in the French capital.

The striker secured an exit from Goodison Park before the international transfer window closed, completing a surprise switch to PSG on loan.

Kean only joined Everton last summer from Juventus, but is looking forward to his spell in France and has no doubt that he will learn from playing alongside stars such as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at the Parc des Princes.

He told Italian broadcaster RAI when asked about the PSG move: “I expect to do a lot, it will be a wonderful experience.

“I am young, I have to grow, and doing it alongside great strikers will be important.

“I will learn from their experience and the way they play”, Kean added.

PSG sit in fourth place in the Ligue 1 standings, having already lost two of their six league games so far, with shock defeats to Lens and Marseille.

Kean will be looking for his PSG bow after the international break away at Nimes, while the French giants are also involved in the Champions League and begin their group stage push at home against Manchester United.