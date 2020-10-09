Leeds United were not thrilled by a social media video posted by Brentford’s Said Benrahma over the summer, a player they have had interest in but not acted upon.

Benrahma has shone at Brentford in the Championship and has been tipped to move to the Premier League in the transfer window.

The winger is still at the Bees though and Leeds, who had him on their shortlist of targets at the start of the window, have not moved to secure his services and appear unlikely to do so before next Friday’s transfer deadline.

View this post on Instagram Holiday ☀️🔋 #SB10 A post shared by Benrahma (@saidbenrahma11) on Aug 16, 2020 at 10:22am PDT

And Benrahma has not helped his case as, according to The Athletic, Leeds were not impressed by a video posted by the winger on social media.

The video showed Benrahma on holiday at a luxurious villa, showing off an expensive watch and sitting in a luxury car, while then playing volleyball in a swimming pool.

The video did not thrill Leeds and there could be question marks at the club over the winger’s temperament and how he would fit into the dressing room at Elland Road.

With the clock ticking down on the transfer window, the jury is out on whether any Premier League sides will take a gamble on Benrahma.

He has been on the books at Brentford since a 2018 move from Nice and faces the prospect of continuing in the second tier.