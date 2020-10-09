Borussia Monchengladbach have missed out on a payment of just over €2m due to Leeds United not signing Michael Cuisance.

Leeds agreed a fee with Bayern Munich for Cuisance’s signature and were set to snap up the midfielder on a permanent deal.

The Premier League side would have paid €21.5m to sign Cuisance from the German champions, but pulled out of the deal after they spotted something they did not like in the midfielder’s medical.

If the deal had gone through, Gladbach would have been entitled to ten per cent of the fee.

The Bundesliga club would have been able to pocket over €2m from their former player making the move to Leeds.

Cuisance has since completed a loan move to Marseille and the French giants have an option to buy in the agreement.

Marseille could sign Cuisance permanently for around €10m, which if they activate will give Gladbach just over €1m due to their sell-on clause.

Cuisance has insisted that from his side their was no issue with his medical at Leeds and all eyes will be on how many games he plays for Marseille over the course of the season.