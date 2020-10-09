Chelsea winger Victor Moses is set to join Russian outfit Spartak Moscow on a season-long loan deal soon.

Moses returned to Chelsea this summer after Inter declined the opportunity to take him back to Italy and his future has continued to remain unresolved, with transfer windows across major leagues closing.

Chelsea tried to find buyers for the winger during the just-concluded international transfer window, but no concrete approaches were made for him.

The Nigerian is not part of Chelsea’s plans going forward and the club are keen to move him on in the coming days.

And according to Sky Italia, a deal is in place for Spartak Moscow to sign the 29-year-old on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season.

The transfer window is still open in Russia and Moses is set to move to the country on another loan deal.

Moses wants to play football and is aware that he is unlikely to get any minutes at Chelsea under Frank Lampard.

Spartak Moscow and Chelsea are finalising the details of the deal and Moses will spend the rest of the campaign in Russia.

His contract with Chelsea runs out next summer and Moses will be available on a free transfer following the end of his loan stint, unless the Blues extend it.