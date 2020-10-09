Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has conceded that he is worried that Divock Origi has not been getting minutes at Liverpool.

Origi came on in the second half in Belgium’s 1-1 draw against Ivory Coast in an international friendly on Thursday night.

Despite not playing regularly for Liverpool, the striker was handed an opportunity by Martinez, though the Belgium coach admits that Origi’s lack of match action at club level is a cause for concern.

Origi looked out of sorts for Belgium and Martinez admits that the striker needs to play more football.

The Belgium boss though insists that overall he is satisfied with the shape of his Belgium squad.

Martinez was quoted as saying by Belgian outlet Voetbal Belgie: “For someone like Divock Origi, it is important that he gets minutes.

“It is a concern that he is not playing for his club. But overall I am satisfied.”

Origi has made two appearances in the EFL Cup and was an unused substitute in Liverpool’s opening four league games.

The Belgian did play 28 times in the league last season, but only seven of those appearances came in the starting eleven for the champions.