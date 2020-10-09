Several transfer market intermediaries were stunned that when they suggested centre-backs to Manchester United that they were knocked back, according to The Athletic.

Manchester United signed Donny van de Beek in the summer and went on a mad dash to sign Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles and Facundo Pellistri on deadline day on Monday.

The Premier League giants also agreed on a deal for Atalanta’s Amad Diallo, who will be joining the club in January if he is granted a work permit.

But Manchester United have conceded eleven goals in their opening three league games and there are some feel that they should have signed a commanding centre-back.

Towards the end of the window several intermediaries suggested centre-backs to Manchester United and are claimed to have been stunned when knocked back by the club.

Manchester United believe that they had a good defensive record last season and the club were keen to strengthen in other areas.

Signing a top centre-back is likely to be a priority next summer, but they are content with the options they have this season.

The difficulties in shifting out Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo have also contributed to Manchester United’s refusal to sign a centre-back.

They were informed about a potential deal for Burnley’s James Tarkowski and they explored the possibility of signing Dayot Upamecano and Kalidou Koulibaly.