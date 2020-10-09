Jermaine Beckford believes that Leeds United new boy Rodrigo is best deployed by the Whites as a number 10, where he can operate in little pockets between the opposition’s midfield and defence.

The Spain international arrived from Valencia for a club-record £27m fee in August, putting pen-to-paper to a four-year deal.

He has since impressed former players with sparks of his brilliance on the pitch, with one of them, Beckford, feeling that the 29-year-old is more effective when he plays just behind the striker.

“I think his best position, Rodrigo’s is a number 10 role, the one that he played the other week”, Beckford said on LUTV.

Beckford believes that playing in the number 10 role allows Rodrigo to get on the ball and find space, where he can then feed his team-mates with incisive passes.

“I do not think he is a natural number 9. He plays it because he has no choice for the national side.

“But, when he is playing in the number 10 role, he has got a lot more freedom to express himself to move around the pitch to find himself in little holes, in pockets in between the midfield and defenders.

“And he is able to get on the ball early and spray beautiful passes right across the field.”

Rodrigo has been on the pitch for a total of 151 minutes for Leeds in the league so far, with his maiden goal for the Whites coming against Manchester City in a 1-1 draw before the international break.

Leeds are next in action against Wolves at Elland Road, after which they have two more games in October, against Aston Villa and Leicester City, respectively.