Former Bari sporting director Stefano Antonelli has claimed that Udinese were more than willing to sell Leeds United target Rodrigo de Paul in the transfer window, if they had received an acceptable offer.

The Argentine midfield man was Leeds’ top target during the recently concluded transfer window and the club tried to sign him throughout.

Leeds held talks with Udinese and the player was keen on the move as well, but the two clubs never managed to reach an agreement over a fee to get the deal over the line.

Antonelli has worked with Udinese in the past and conceded that the Pozzo family know when to sell players and says they were prepared to let De Paul go in the recently concluded transfer window.

And he insisted that had they received a bid that was good enough, Udinese would have sold the Argentine.

Antonelli told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “I have been working there for 21 years with continuity and I know the Pozzo family, they have always been a selling club.

“If they had the right offer they would have sold him because they know cycles end.

“They know De Paul’s cycle is over, but an offer never arrived.”

Leeds are still in the market for a midfielder and have an interest in Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell, who they could sign before the domestic transfer window closes on 16th October.