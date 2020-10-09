Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has credited his team for him bagging the Manager of the Month accolade following a brilliant start to the season.

Ancelotti and Everton have surprised many with their start to the campaign and they have won their opening four league games; they are also at the top of the Premier League table.

Everton backed Ancelotti in the transfer market in the summer and the Italian has produced results and scintillating football in the opening weeks of the Premier League campaign.

This is a great achievement for this month. I have to share this recognition with my team because they started the season well. We want to continue and win this award again. Thanks to all. #PL pic.twitter.com/kM9MGKUDJc — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) October 9, 2020

The Toffees’ brilliant start to the season has bagged the Italian the Premier League Manager of the Month accolade for the month of September.

Ancelotti is keen to share the moment with his Everton squad and insisted that they have to make sure that they continue playing well in order to win more such accolades.

Everton’s 100 per cent start to the league season will come under pressure after the international break when they host Liverpool at Goodison Park in the Merseyside derby.