West Ham United could be set to be one of the busiest Premier League clubs ahead of next week’s domestic transfer deadline as they look to bring in more reinforcements for David Moyes’ squad, according to the BBC.

The Hammers signed Vladimir Coufal and turned Tomas Soucek’s loan into a permanent deal before the international transfer window slammed shut on Monday.

West Ham failed to sign the centre-back Moyes desperately wanted and they are still in the market for a central midfielder ahead of next week’s domestic deadline.

They are already in talks to sign Josh King from Bournemouth and the Hammers are expecting to make significant additions to their squad in the coming days.

The east London club are expected to be busy in the next few days as they look to bring in more reinforcements for Moyes to work with.

A centre-back is still a priority for West Ham and they have an interest in Swansea’s Joe Rodon, who is also a target for Tottenham Hotspur.

The West Ham boss also wants midfield addition and the club are said to be looking at a number of options in the Championship.

The Hammers are hoping to work out an agreement with Bournemouth for King, who is keen on a move back to the Premier League.