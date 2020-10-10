Inter supremo Steven Zhang was determined the club would not lower their asking price for Milan Skriniar due to how Tottenham Hotspur demanded €20m for Christian Eriksen in January.

Eriksen was in the final year of his contract at Tottenham and keen to complete a move to Inter, with whom he already had an agreement in place.

Inter looked to negotiate a deal to sign Eriksen in January to take him to Italy six months early, but the talks were tough and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy refused to budge from his €20m asking price.

Eventually Inter satisfied Levy’s demands and took Eriksen to Italy, but the episode was not forgotten and led to Spurs being unable to bring down the Italian club’s asking price for Skriniar in the recent transfer window, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

Inter supremo Zhang remembered how Levy demanded €20m and gave the club strict instructions that the asking price of €60m for Skriniar would not be reduced for Spurs.

Tottenham were unwilling to meet Inter’s asking price, which would have been able to have been met through an offer of €50m and bonuses to take it to €60m.

The Premier League side ended the international transfer window without having brought in a new centre-back.

They could still land one in the domestic transfer window and are keen on Swansea City’s Joe Rodon.