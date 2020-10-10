Southend United manager Mark Molesley admits his side beat off tough competition for the signature of Tottenham Hotspur starlet Kazaiah Sterling and is thankful the Premier League giants have allowed him to move to Roots Hall.

The 21-year-old forward has made the move to Southend on a loan basis, which will run until 4th January, and will be looking to clock regular game time with the club.

Molesley admits that Southend have kept a close watch on Sterling and insists the Spurs youngster comes highly recommended.

✍️ We’re delighted to announce the signing of 𝗞𝗮𝘇𝗮𝗶𝗮𝗵 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 on loan from @SpursOfficial until January! 🔵 Welcome to #Blues, @ksterling_98 🔵🙌 — Southend United (@SUFCRootsHall) October 9, 2020

He is also pleased at Tottenham showing faith in Southend by agreeing to send Sterling, who he feels is a top talent, to the club to continue his development.

“Being around Tottenham’s U23s, he’s had a couple of loan moves already and he’s highly recommended from our scouting department and other people around him”, Molesley told Southend’s official site.

“He comes with good character references, he’s had a fantastic footballing education at Tottenham and he’s a player to be very excited about.

“The fact that Tottenham have trusted us to improve one of their players is great and I’m sure he’s going to bring a lot of value, so we’re delighted to welcome him to the football club.

“He’s very quick, aggressive, predominantly plays up front but can also play wide. He definitely gives us another option.

“I’m thankful to Tottenham for loaning one of their top talents to us and also the Chairman for allowing us to get this deal over the line ahead of stiff competition.”

Southend have had a poor start to the new League Two season, picking up just a single point from their opening four league games.

Molesley will be hopeful of seeing Sterling make an impact quickly.