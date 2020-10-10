Jermaine Beckford thinks Leeds United had a superb international transfer window and admits he is loving the fact the club can attract players of such a high calibre.

Leeds made a splash in the international transfer window and could even make another signing before the domestic transfer window closes on Friday.

Spain internationals Diego Llorente and Rodrigo joined, while Germany defender Robin Koch also made the switch to Elland Road.

On deadline day they landed a Brazilian winger in the shape of Raphinha, who joined from French side Rennes, and Beckford believes the transfer window has been superb for the club.

“It’s not bad is it?” Beckford said on LUTV.

“We’ve signed a Brazilian winger, we’ve got two Spanish internationals, we’ve got a German international; for me that’s a phenomenal window.

“And those players we’ve brought in are there to improve the squad, not just to make up numbers.

“They are there to improve the squad, to build on the quality that we already have, and the work rate we already have.”

Beckford also admits he loves the fact that Leeds, thanks to Marcelo Bielsa and the fans, can lure top quality players to Elland Road.

“I think the process we have gone through to get to the point where players of this calibre are looking at Leeds United and thinking to themselves that wow, I want to play in that team for that manager, in that stadium, for those fans.

“I love it, absolutely love it.”

The Whites gave defending champions Liverpool a run for their money in their very first match of the league season, losing 4-3, and held runners-up Manchester City to a 1-1 draw in their last match.