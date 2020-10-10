Leeds United midfielder Robbie Gotts has interest from no fewer than four clubs in the EFL ahead of Friday’s domestic transfer deadline.

Marcelo Bielsa converted Gotts from a full-back to a midfielder when he arrived at Elland Road and the youngster is well regarded at the Premier League club.

Bielsa is happy to let Gotts leave on loan before the window closes in a bid to clock up senior game experience and the midfielder has a number of suitors.

Championship club Huddersfield Town are interested, while League One trio Sunderland, Hull City and Swindon Town are also keen, according to The Athletic.

Swindon already have one player on loan from Leeds in the shape of Jordan Stevens.

It remains to be seen where Gotts will end up, but the clock is ticking on the domestic transfer window.

Leeds could also make signings if they choose, but can only buy players from the EFL.

The Whites have held an interest in Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell and Brentford winger Said Benrahma at points over the transfer window, but there is not yet any sign of them swooping for either player.