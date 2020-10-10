Leeds United were seriously worried that Manchester United could hijack their swoop for Jean-Kevin Augustin in the January transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The Whites zeroed in on the striker and agreed a deal to sign him from German giants RB Leipzig, but Manchester United started to show interest in Augustin.

Leeds were worried that the Red Devils could hijack their swoop and flew Augustin into Leeds Bradford Airport on a private jet.

And so keen were they to get the deal done quickly that they then completed a medical at the DoubleTree Hilton in the city centre.

Leeds successfully landed Augustin, but soon came to rue snapping him up as he failed to impress boss Marcelo Bielsa.

The Premier League new boys are now locked in a dispute as they have refused to honour an obligation to buy Augustin, which was due to kick in when they were promoted.

RB Leipzig maintain Augustin is not their player and should be on the books at Leeds.

With no club claiming him, the striker has completed a move to French side Nantes, but the legal dispute around whether Leeds should pay RB Leipzig €21m for him rumbles on.